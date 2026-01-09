Crans-Montana tragedy: ‘Our hearts go out to you’, say Swiss Abroad

Switzerland is observing a national day of mourning on January 9 in honour of the victims of the deadly New Year’s Eve bar fire in Crans-Montana. The tragedy in the Swiss ski resort has also deeply affected Swiss citizens around the world.

Messages left in the special online book of condolences launched by the authorities and on social media give a sense of the sorrow and solidarity felt by Swiss citizens abroad.

When bells ring out at 2pm on Friday and Switzerland observes a minute of silence in honour of the victims, people in London, New York and Sydney will also be taking part in similar ceremonies of remembrance for the 40 victims who lost their lives on New Year’s Eve in a bar fire in Crans-Montana, canton Valais, and for the 116 others who were seriously injured in the devastating blaze.

For the more than 826,000 Swiss citizens living abroad, geographical distance hardly matters in these sad times. The digital book of condolencesExternal link launched by the Swiss government has become a global memorial, where the voices of the diaspora testify to their deep attachment to their homeland.

‘My Swiss heart is deeply touched’

The news from New Year’s Eve has deeply shaken Swiss citizens abroad. From Paris, an expatriate writes: “Even from afar, what happened in Crans-Montana deeply affects me. These are lives and families shattered forever.” He stresses that this grief knows no borders.

This feeling permeates hundreds of messages. A Swiss woman living in France confides that her heart is torn by the tragedy. For many, Crans-Montana is not just a renowned tourist resort, but a place steeped in identity. A woman from canton Valais, now living in Sydney, writes: “I’ve known these places since childhood… it’s a nightmare from which one never wakes up.”

Pain resonates from Bangkok to New York via Kabul

The diversity of voices is exceptional. A Swiss man in New York offers “strength and courage during these dark hours”, while an expatriate in Japan confides: “Even on the other side of the world, I am deeply affected by what happened in Crans-Montana.” In Dubai, a Swiss woman joins those in mourning, and from Tenerife, another adds: “For us expatriates, it’s almost unbearable to see these images on television.”

Even from Afghanistan, a Swiss man shared his emotion: “As people who save lives and give hope every day, we feel the pain of this catastrophe with particular intensity… our thoughts are with all the victims.”

The descendants of former emigrants have also expressed their solidarity. From Ancud in Chile, a great-grandson of Swiss emigrants sent “a hug from a direct descendant”. Proof that the emotional connection with Switzerland endures across generations.

Solidarity as a light in the darkness

Beyond individual grief, the solidarity of the Swiss Abroad is evident. David W. Mörker, vice-president of the Organisation of the Swiss AbroadExternal link (OSE), writes: “Beyond oceans and continents, the Swiss spirit unites us — in mourning, compassion and resilience.”

In London, the Swiss ChurchExternal link will open its doors on Friday “to offer a space for prayer and reflection”. The London parish will observe the national minute of silence and broadcast live the memorial service, held in Martigny, canton Valais. The municipality in the Rhône Valley was chosen because it allows for the implementation of major security measures to accommodate the heads of state in attendance.

It is a mixture of deep sadness for the young victims – many between 14 and 25 years old – and a desire to remain united that seems to characterise the Swiss community abroad today.

Thousands of kilometres from their homeland, many Swiss citizens living abroad plan to observe the day of mourning. The online book of condolences and the numerous messages on social media clearly demonstrate that the connection to Switzerland and compassion extend to the four corners of the globe.

