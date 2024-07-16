Swiss Abroad want access to Swiss health insurance

Swiss citizens who move to a non-European country in old age can only insure themselves against illness and accidents through expensive private insurance plans if available. This is why Swiss citizens living abroad are demanding access to Swiss basic health insurance.

What is the problem?

Swiss pensioners often move outside Europe to live after they retire. Typical destinations are Thailand, the Philippines or Kenya. The cost of living is low but these countries often lack health insurance comparable to that in Switzerland. If pensioners fall ill, they have to pay the costs themselves. In the case of a serious illness such as cancer or a heart condition, treatment can quickly cost tens of thousands of Swiss francs. Pension fund assets are quickly used up. Josef Schnyder, delegate to the Council of the Swiss Abroad for Thailand, says he knows people who have died because of a lack of health insurance.

What are the Swiss Abroad asking for?

Centre Party Parliamentarian Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter is demanding that Swiss Abroad get access to basic Swiss insurance if they do not have access to insurance in their adopted country. Schneider-Schneiter is a member of the Council of the Swiss Abroad and co-president of the “Parliamentary Group of Swiss Abroad”. She argues that pensioners have paid into health insurance all their lives. But in old age, when they emigrate, they lose their insurance coverage. This is an obstacle to mobility and is out of step with the times. She has submitted a corresponding postulate, which was co-signed by representatives of all parliamentary groups.

Are all Swiss Abroad affected? No, the majority of the approximately 800,000 Swiss Abroad have health insurance. In the EU/EFTA states and the United Kingdom, they benefit from the respective state health insurance schemes. In addition, people who live in a non-European country because of their work can take out private health insurance. As they are usually of working age, the premiums are affordable. Swiss embassy staff abroad remain in the Swiss health insurance system. People who live in retirement destinations in Asia, Africa or Latin America are affected by the lack of insurance cover. Josef Schnyder, delegate to the Council of the Swiss Abroad for Thailand, estimates that around 10,000 Swiss nationals worldwide would benefit from access to Swiss basic health insurance.

Is the government ready for this?

The federal government rejects this demand. It refers to the principle of territoriality. The health insurance law is basically only aimed at people who live in Switzerland, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) writes in response to a query. “If someone leaves the area of ​​application, i.e. Switzerland, they cannot remain insured.”

Long-term payments

The federal government does not accept the justification that the Swiss Abroad have paid into the health insurance scheme for years. There is no individual health account. “For this reason, you do not acquire any entitlement that extends beyond the existing insurance year,” writes the FOPH. The federal government refers to private health insurance plans. At least three insurers offer health insurance for those living abroad.

Private insurance is often not a solution, counter the Swiss living abroad. Either the premiums are prohibitively high for older people or, in the case of an existing illness, the ailment is not covered by the insurance.

What are the costs?

Parliament can introduce insurance coverage for Swiss citizens living abroad by revising the health insurance law. The Federal Office of Public Health does not want to comment on additional costs. There are still too many unanswered questions.

The representatives of the Swiss abroad do not expect high additional costs. Schnyder points out that treatments and medication are cheaper in these countries. For example, a heart stent operation costs around CHF2,500 in Thailand, but four times as much or more in Switzerland. He speaks of a win-win situation because the Swiss health system would not be burdened. The sick would not move back to Switzerland for treatment.

