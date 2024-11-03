Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Abroad

Swiss man found dead in Jakarta

city
According to 20Minuten, the body of a man identified as a Swiss man in his thirties was discovered by the landlord of the room he had been renting for around a month. Keystone-SDA
A 34-year-old Swiss man has been found dead in the room he was renting in Jakarta, in circumstances that have yet to be clarified, according to Indonesian media quoted by the Swiss news site 20Minuten. The Swiss foreign ministry says it is awaiting clarification.

Contacted by news agency Keystone-ATS on Sunday, the foreign minister would not confirm the death directly, but said it had contacted the local authorities via its embassy and was awaiting clarification.

According to 20Minuten, the body of a man identified as a Swiss man in his thirties was discovered by the landlord of the room he had been renting for around a month, in the north of the Indonesian megalopolis. The landlord was reportedly alerted by a strong smell coming from the 2nd floor of the building. The Indonesian media reported that blood had run from the victim’s nose and mouth. No suspicious objects were found.

According to the local media, the man had previously revealed that his ex-wife was Indonesian. The police are investigating.

