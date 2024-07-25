Swiss model killed in Bangkok in suspected stabbing

According to Thai media reports, the 24-year-old model was also a Hong Kong citizen. EPA / BARBARA WALTON

A Swiss model has been killed in Thai capital Bangkok. Police suspect the 24-year-old’s husband of stabbing her to death in her home in the south-east of the city.

The internationally active model was killed last Thursday evening (local time), according to Thai media reports on Wednesday. Her husband had brought her to a hospital and claimed that the woman had tried to commit suicide. The police arrested the man. After checking surveillance images and the scene of the crime, they suspect him of trying to conceal the murder.

The Swiss foreign ministry confirmed the death of a Swiss citizen in Thailand to the Keystone-SDA news agency. The authorities did not want to provide any further details.

The woman’s former modelling agency told the Bangkok Post newspaper that the Swiss woman had worked for them for several years. The contract expired at the end of last year. Well-known models such as Gaile Lok and Danielle Graham also worked for the agency.

According to the reports, the woman was also a Hong Kong national.

