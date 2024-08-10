Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss national under investigation for fraudulent bankruptcy in Italy

folders with papers
On June 27, 2023, the company had suddenly decided to suspend operations without explanation to its 72 employees. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Guardia di Finanza (Italy’s financial police) is investigating a Swiss national and three other individuals for fraudulent bankruptcy.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

As a precautionary measure, a court in Rimini has ordered the confiscation of 41 properties, including offices, industrial plants and land worth € 17 million (CHF16 million).

The four suspects include three financial advisors with offices in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. They also have multiple offices around Italy, including in Rome, Rimini and Cosenza.

The investigations led to the disruption of a criminal plan aimed at stealing the entire real estate assets of a company in Rimini which is currently undergoing judicial liquidation. The company in question, Melograno, operates in the wholesale trade of fruit and vegetables for large-scale distribution companies.

Melograno is a historic company from Santarcangelo founded in 1987 by Claudio Coli. It specialises in the production of “fourth range” fruit and vegetables, produce which goes through post-harvest washing, preparing, as well as other food products, including fruit juices.

On June 27, 2023, the company had suddenly decided to suspend operations without explanation to its 72 employees.

“I am convinced that I can prove that my client has nothing to do with the disputed facts,” said lawyer Nicoletta Gagliani, who is defending Coli, director of the Melograno company. “In this sense, we have already filed documents with the prosecutor’s office to prove that he has nothing to do with the disputed facts,” the lawyer stated.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

