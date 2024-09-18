Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss Abroad

Swiss popular votes – everything you need to know 

Swiss popular votes – everything you need to know 
  • Essential background information: During the run-up to a vote, we provide you with the key information you need to fully grasp the vote issues and make your ballot decisions. We also provide the full results and analysis after the votes.  
  • Explainer articles on each vote issue: SWI journalists explain each vote issue in clear and concise language. The arguments of each side are explained along with the possible consequences for Swiss citizens living abroad. 
  • Interviews, polls and debates: In collaboration with the gfs.bern research institute, we publish the results of polls conducted ahead of each popular vote. The vote trends of the Swiss Abroad are given special attention. SWI journalists also conduct filmed debates on the main issues with Swiss politicians, experts and the Swiss Abroad. You can also participate in writing via online debates moderated by SWI journalists.
  • Results and analysis on vote dates: On vote days, SWI journalists provide full coverage of the results, reactions and key lessons learned of each vote issue. Our analysis of how the Swiss Abroad voted is one of the strong points of SWI coverage.  
  • In the run-up to a popular vote, you will receive five editions of our special newsletter.
