Switzerland expands voluntary honorary consul network
Series The Swiss honorary consuls, Episode 1:
Switzerland is strengthening its global network of honorary consuls – it now boasts 225 diplomatic representatives around the world. These volunteer “amateur diplomats" provide vital support during crises, act as cultural ambassadors, and help boost Switzerland’s image abroad.
The South Pacific Ocean nation of Vanuatu lies between Australia and Fiji. It comprises 80 islands, over 300,000 inhabitants and 18 registered Swiss nationals. The nearest Swiss diplomatic representation is 2,500 kilometres away from Port Vila, Vanuatu’s capital.
Swiss citizens requiring official assistance in Vanuatu will soon be able to count on the help from an honorary consul. The Swiss foreign ministry is currently looking for someone to speak on behalf of Switzerland, maintain contacts and provide support in the event of crises – on a voluntary basis and offering great care and attention.
The job ad is simple: they are looking for someone with close ties to Switzerland, who lives in or near Port Vila and has an established and extensive network in Vanuatu. In addition, they should not have reached the retirement age of 65 and should also be able to provide the necessary infrastructure to fulfil the official duties.
“Honorary consuls must have a good reputation, a solid network and the necessary resources to fulfil the function on a voluntary basis,” says the foreign ministry. Furthermore, there must be no conflicts of interest, which could apply to state employees of the respective receiving state, for example.
The number of honorary consulates is growing
The ideal honorary consul profile is representative of the demands that a global, almost invisible but constantly growing network places on its members. As the ministry states, the honorary consulate in Vanuatu opened earlier this year.
Whether in the South Pacific, West Africa or in a small town in Europe, honorary consuls represent Switzerland everywhere – on a voluntary basis, often alone, and yet with great impact.
There are currently 225 Swiss honorary consulates in over 100 countries worldwide, around 20 more than ten years ago. According to the foreign ministry, there are many reasons for this increase: “More and more Swiss nationals are travelling to the relevant regions, which leads to an increase in consular protection cases,” it explains.
At the same time, there is an increased economic interest on the part of Switzerland in various locations. And “honorary consuls represent Switzerland in places where there is no official representation”, the ministry adds.
The places where an honorary consul is needed is decided “according to needs and at the request of the superior representation”, says the ministry. In other words, the Swiss embassies or consulates general inform Bern where they need diplomatic support. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis then decides on the opening of an honorary consulate following an internal consultation procedure.
The Swiss honorary consulate system, which still plays an important role in representing Switzerland’s interests abroad today, was initiated by Marc Antoine Pellis, who was appointed the first Swiss honorary consul in Bordeaux in 1798.
A term of office as honorary consul lasts four years and can – provided the requirements are met – be extended several times, but not beyond the age of 70.
What does an honorary consul do?
If a Swiss is imprisoned on the island of Bali, for example, the local honorary consul may well be the first point of contact. Because there is no official Swiss representation in Bali, honorary consuls take on visits to the prison or other consular services.
These honorary representatives of Switzerland assist the relevant representations worldwide in emergencies involving Swiss nationals. Imprisonment constitutes a case for consular protection.
Swiss representations can also rely on their honorary consulates in the event of serious crises. However, honorary consuls cannot replace lost passports. They lack both the necessary infrastructure and the authorisation to do so. The same applies for issuing visas.
In consultation with the responsible official office, they support Swiss nationals who are residents or travelling in the host country. Honorary consuls actively maintain contact with the Swiss community abroad.
However, their work goes beyond assistance in emergencies. Honorary consuls can provide valuable support, particularly in terms of safeguarding interests. This is because they usually have a large local network and are familiar with the economic, cultural and political circumstances of the region. “They promote relations between Switzerland and the host country and help to strengthen Switzerland’s local presence,” says the foreign ministry.
Max Rosari is the honorary consul in Marrakesh, Morocco. The 61-year-old has been working for Switzerland for three years.
Find out more about him and his work in our portrait:
Honorary consuls work for free
They do not receive a salary for their work, but an annual expense allowance of CHF6,500 ($8,000). Honorary consulates are therefore a cost-effective alternative to professional consulates.
Hobby diplomats do not receive a diplomatic passport and only enjoy “immunity limited to their activities as honorary consuls”, says the foreign ministry. They therefore do not have any personal immunity.
Possession of Swiss citizenship is not mandatory. Honorary consuls can apply for an official passport for business trips, for which Swiss citizenship is a prerequisite.
In this series, Swissinfo looks at the extensive, but less visible, network of Swiss honorary consuls. Who are they? And what motivates them to take on this discreet role on behalf of Switzerland – from Bordeaux to Brisbane, from Denver to Durban?
We will be introducing you to more of them in the coming weeks.
Edited by Balz Rigendinger. Adapted from German by Simon Bradley/ts
