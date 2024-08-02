Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Swiss Abroad

Switzerland is spread around the world 540 times

Rollerskaters with flags
Rollerskaters from Estonia open the parade of the 8th World Youth Music Festival Zurich 2024 in Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland is spread around the world 540 times
Listening: Switzerland is spread around the world 540 times

Switzerland is struggling with overtourism in some places, for example in the Verzasca Valley, where bus drivers are currently reaching their limits. This is understandable, because Switzerland is beautiful. In fact, it is so beautiful that it can be found at least 540 times around the globe. At the beginning of the 19th century, it was fashionable to refer to beautiful landscapes as Switzerland.

This content was published on
3 minutes
SRF/Echo der Zeit

1. The German “Swiss”

A glance at neighbouring Germany reveals they are very fond of us. There are over 150 roads, small green spaces, larger regions and villages with a Swiss connection.

Take Franconian Switzerland, for example, which is roughly the size of canton Thurgau. It is considered the oldest Switzerland in Germany. Franconian Switzerland capitalised on the beauty of Switzerland to attract tourists. With success: shortly afterwards there were 11 other “Swiss” towns in the neighbourhood.

Franconian Switzerland. Bavaria, Bad Staffelstein: Numerous day trippers hike up the Staffelberg in perfect weather
Franconian Switzerland. Bavaria, Bad Staffelstein: Numerous day trippers hike up the Staffelberg in perfect weather. Keystone/Nicolas Armer

2. US: Little Switzerland and New Helvetia

Up to 20 places and regions in the US have “Switzerland” or “Swiss” in their names. Little Switzerland, Switzerland County or Swiss Canyon. Most of the names are unofficial.

More

3. British love for Switzerland

The British were also big fans of Switzerland during the Romantic period.

More

The Lake District in the northwest of England was once also referred to as “English Switzerland”. And the hilly stretch of coast in Devon, in the southwest, was christened “Little Switzerland”. However, most of the nicknames have now disappeared, with only a few tourist attractions still bearing the old names.

Lake District
The Lake District in the northwest of England. Keystone/Owen Humphreys

4. The Switzerland of the South Pacific

The “Southern Alps” are a 3,700-metre-high mountain range that is covered in snow all year round and stretches across the entire South Island of New Zealand. The name was given to them by the British explorer James Cook. The unofficial names of this Switzerland are “New Zealand Switzerland”, “Switzerland of the South Pacific” or “Switzerland of the Pacific”.

The Switzerland of the Pacific, located in New Zealand.
The Switzerland of the Pacific, located in New Zealand. Keystone/ Kathy Matheson

5. The Switzerland of the Orient

The mountainous region of Lebanon is impressive. The term “Switzerland of the Orient” was therefore used early on. Until 1970, it was the political stability and wealthy inhabitants that led to comparisons with Switzerland. There was even banking secrecy in Lebanon.

6. Switzerland of the East

Nepal, the country with the Himalayas, is apparently also known as the “Switzerland of the East”. The term was already mentioned in 1852. The mountainous and fertile country was able to successfully assert its independence. This was reminiscent of little Switzerland, which was also able to maintain its independence in the heart of Europe.

7. The Switzerland of Africa

Rwanda is also known as the “Switzerland of Africa”. And not just because of the imported Swiss apprenticeship programme. But also because of the green, hilly landscape.

Rwanda
Rwanda – looks a bit like Switzerland. SRF/”REPORTER”

8. Nueva Helvecia

The town of Nueva Helvecia in southeast Uruguay was founded by Swiss colonists on April 25, 1862. They originally called it “Colonia Suiza”. The settlement of the Swiss also brought with it all kinds of Swiss culture. Milk and cheese production increased and the first democratic elections were held in Uruguay. As they celebrate their founding day on a different date, August 1 is the “National Chocolate Festival”.

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR