Switzerland to vote on 10 million population cap

The “No to 10 million” immigration initiative proposed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party aims to limit Switzerland’s permanent resident population to 10 million by 2050 and will be put to a nationwide vote on June 14.

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More Swiss Politics ‘No to ten million’ vote – should Switzerland cap its population? This content was published on On June 14, the Swiss will vote on a right-wing initiative aiming to cap immigration. Read more: ‘No to ten million’ vote – should Switzerland cap its population?

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