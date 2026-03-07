Switzerland unveils the world’s first e‑skis

A Swiss company has launched the E‑Skimo, a pair of battery‑powered skis designed to help even less experienced skiers.

1 minute

The first models went on sale this winter, but the idea hasn’t convinced everyone.

Watch our video to see how the e‑skis work and why critics say the technology may not be as clever as it sounds.

Read our full article to find out more: