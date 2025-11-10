The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
The bise, the Swiss wind with a mind of its own

The bise is a cold, dry wind that can sweep through Switzerland at any time of year. It is known to leave people with headaches and aches.

The bise is a wind unique to Switzerland. While most winds in Switzerland blow from west to east, the bise does the exact opposite.

Read our article below to find out more about what makes this wind so distinctive?

On Lake Geneva, the bise can lead to high waves.

