The most beautiful libraries in Switzerland

Main building, Basel University Library UB/Mark Niedermann

Libraries are thriving in Switzerland: the GGG City Library in Basel recorded over two million loans last year. During exam periods, when study spaces at universities are scarce, where do students prefer to read and study? Swiss public broadcaster, SRF explores some of the most stunning libraries across the country.

The most beautiful

The Abbey Library of St. Gall, founded by Gallus in 612, is one of the oldest libraries in the world and holds one of the most valuable collections of manuscripts. Its famous baroque hall is a major attraction, drawing over 170,000 visitors every year.

Abbey library of St Gallen Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

The most popular

The University of Zurich boasts the impressive library of the Faculty of Law, designed by architect Santiago Calatrava. It’s a favourite on TikTok, often celebrated by students as one of the best study spots.

Seats here are highly sought after and can remain occupied for hours. Arrive early before the doors open to secure a place. The hall can be noisy, so be mindful when entering and leaving.

Law Library, University of Zurich Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The classic

The Basel University Library is the oldest secular library in Switzerland. Housing 7.5 million books, it offers reading areas in the main building, the newspaper reading room, and throughout the open stacks. Special workstations are also available at the German Seminar.

The library captivates visitors with its classic charm and cosy, living room-like interior.

Cool modernity

The former milk factory at the Toni-Areal in Zurich now hosts the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) and the Zurich University of the Arts (ZHdK). The accompanying library specialises in applied psychology, social work, art, and design.

Spanning three floors, it provides 120 study spaces, with some offering beautiful views of Zurich.

Keystone / Ennio Leanza

The insider tip

The Burgerbibliothek in Bern is not only well-equipped but also a journey back in time with its historical Hallersaal. Adorned with antique portraits, an interior balcony, and a grand chandelier, it feels like reading in a castle.

Small but mighty

The museum library in the new building of the Swiss National Museum in Zurich is small yet charming. With views of the River Limmat and Platzspitzpark, it’s a wonderful place to combine museum visits with study sessions.

It holds media on cultural history, history, and art history, along with displays linked to current exhibitions. Although it has limited workstations, the balcony is open during the summer months.

Library of the Swiss National Museum Zurich Keystone / Walter Bieri

The literary treasure

The Museumsgesellschaft Zürich, also known as the “House of Literature”, has hosted literary greats such as Gottfried Keller, Lenin, Kurt Tucholsky, and James Joyce.

Access to the grand, listed reading room requires membership, which comes at a cost. However, the smaller “Salon” is accessible with a student card.

Zurich House of Literature Zeljko Gataric

The Bibliotel

The boutique hotel B2, situated above the Hürlimann Spa in Zurich, offers a unique alternative. Its entrance hall serves as a gathering spot, featuring an impressive library of 33,000 books reminiscent of the library in Beauty and the Beast.

Striking chandeliers made from bottles enhance the restaurant area. To use the space, visitors must purchase food or drinks. It’s also worth checking the laptop policy, as some cafés and restaurants have introduced laptop bans at weekends.

Library in the B2 Hotel restaurant B2 Hotel Zurich / Das Bild

