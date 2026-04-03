The six European cities most loved by the Swiss Abroad
Swiss citizens reside in almost every country worldwide, but the largest numbers are found in neighbouring states – especially in major European cities.
The number of Swiss Abroad continued to rise in 2025: 838,600 Swiss nationals now live outside the country’s borders, an increase of 1.4% (+11,900 people) compared with the previous year, according to the latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).
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The Swiss Abroad in nine charts
Cities now included in the statistics
Up until recently, statistics on the Swiss Abroad recorded their distribution by country and consular district. For the first time, the FSO has compiled data on the large cities where Swiss nationals live. These city statistics are to be extended to other European countries from next year.
They show that the capitals of France and Germany are the most popular cities for the Swiss diaspora, followed by other large cities.
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Paris – the classic destination abroad
More Swiss nationals live in the French capital – around 11,800 people – than in any other city in neighbouring states.
Paris combines numerous factors that make relocation easier: geographical proximity, cultural familiarity and a global environment. As an economic and cultural centre, the city offers many jobs in international corporations and organisations, and in the fashion industry and the cultural sector. The large number of universities in the French capital also attract Swiss nationals.
Lyon, the third-biggest city in France, is also home to a considerable number of Swiss citizens. However, this cannot be broken down more precisely with the figures currently available.
Berlin – a magnet for creatives and start-ups
Berlin has become a hotspot for young Swiss nationals in recent years. Around 8,000 Swiss Abroad live there.
The German capital boasts a dynamic start-up scene, comparatively moderate living costs and an international flair. For people in the tech and creative industries in particular, Berlin is often more attractive than traditional Swiss business centres such as Zurich, Basel or Geneva.
Milan – business centre close to Switzerland
Milan is an obvious choice for many Swiss nationals: the city is easily accessible and has a strong economy. Around 6,800 Swiss Abroad live in the northern Italian metropolis.
The city is Italy’s financial and fashion centre and attracts professionals from a wide range of industries. At the same time, ties with Switzerland – both geographically and culturally – remain close.
Vienna – high quality of life in the heart of Europe
Around 4,500 Swiss nationals have settled in Vienna.
For years, the Austrian capital has been recognised as one of the cities with the highest quality of life in the worldExternal link. It is particularly attractive for families and combines a wide cultural offering with well-developed infrastructure and an international environment. It is also often easier for Swiss nationals to navigate the language than in many other countries.
Munich – the wealthy neighbour
With around 4,400 Swiss nationals, Munich is also among the top destinations.
The city is close to the Swiss border, has a strong economy and is a leading location, particularly in industry, technology and services. For many, Munich is seen as a “soft step” abroad. However, the Bavarian capital is one of the most expensive cities in Germany, especially for rent.
Rome – between tradition and an international environment
Around 3,665 Swiss nationals live in Rome.
The Italian capital is closely linked to the Vatican. For centuries, institutions such as the Papal Swiss Guard have shaped the Swiss presence in the city. Some Swiss nationals work in Vatican organisations, for example in media and communications or diplomatic roles. Rome thus combines historical ties with international activities.
Europe remains home to the largest share of the Swiss Abroad, with 538,600 people – 64% of the entire diaspora – living on the continent.
Between 2024 and 2025, the number of Swiss Abroad rose in all European countries, with the increase being particularly pronounced in Liechtenstein (+6.4%), followed by Spain (+3.1%) and Austria (+2.1%). In the small principality of Liechtenstein, 5,600 Swiss nationals make up 14% of the total population, according to the FSO.
Border regions dominate
A quarter of all Swiss nationals abroad (212,400 people) live in France.
Most of the Swiss Abroad (50,800) live in the French department of Haute-Savoie, which is part of the consular district of Lyon. Other French border regions also host large numbers of Swiss nationals, such as the departments of Ain (18,100), Haut-Rhin (17,000) and Doubs (14,500).
German regions close to Switzerland, such as Lörrach (5,100), Waldshut (4,300) and Constance (3,000), are also popular locations to live.
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Everything you need to know about the Swiss Abroad
Edited by Balz Rigendinger, translated from German using AI/amva
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