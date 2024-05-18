Up and Away – Season 2
The latest season of our Up and Away series follows three Swiss families who left Switzerland for Rwanda, Spain and Germany. How are they coping in their new lives?
Auf und davon (Up and Away), a documentary series made by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company, follows the Schommers, the Waldburgers and the Caboussats over six episodes during the first months of their new lives in a new country.
In each episode, you’ll learn about the latest challenges and surprises they face. The Schommers, from Canton Solothurn, want to open a fitness club in Rwanda. The Waldburgers are relocating from Lake Constance to Costa Blanca to run a dog hotel. The Caboussats are moving from Emmental to Germany to convert an old water tower on the North Sea into a 40-metre-high café.
Watch all the episodes here.
Up and Away – tearful farewells
Up and Away – teething problems
Up and Away – new challenges
Up and Away – and then came Covid
Up and Away – new plans
Up and Away – overcoming obstacles
