Vote for the most beautiful weather picture from Switzerland in 2024

February 18th: Hoher Kasten SG/AI
February 18, 2024: Hoher Kasten, between St Gallen and Appenzell Inner Rhodes Andreas Rusterholz
Vote for the most beautiful weather picture from Switzerland in 2024
The year 2024 witnessed countless spectacular weather phenomena, and now you can help select "The Picture of the Year."

Switzerland recorded the coldest temperatures of a winter season in 2024, as well as its mildest February on record. The year also brought the Northern Lights to Switzerland, along with heavy rains that triggered flooding and landslides.

Many of these extraordinary weather events have been captured in stunning photographs, curated by the team at the public broadcaster’s weather service, SRF Meteo.

January 19, 2024: Steinhausen, canton Zug
January 19, 2024: Steinhausen, canton Zug Lars Fuchs
March 8, 2024: Solothurn, in canton Jura
March 8, 2024: Solothurn, in canton Jura Andy Büttiker
April 13, 2024: Ballmoos, canton Bern
April 13, 2024: Ballmoos, canton Bern Tobias Messerli
May 30, 2024: Herzogenbuchsee, canton Bern
May 30, 2024: Herzogenbuchsee, canton Bern Michael Wüthrich
June 22, 2024: Aesch, canton Basel Country
June 22, 2024: Aesch, canton Basel Country Christian Bieri
July 12, 2024: Mont Vully, canton Vaud
July 12, 2024: Mont Vully, canton Vaud Pablo Marmora
August 12, 2024: Zurich city, in canton Zurich
August 12, 2024: Zurich city, in canton Zurich Nadine Spielmann
September 18, 2024: Furka area, between canton Uri and Valais
September 18, 2024: Furka area, between canton Uri and Valais Peter Limacher
October 12, 2024: Belchenflue, canton Basel Country
October 12, 2024: Belchenflue, canton Basel Country Kevin Buess
November 17, 2024: Fiescheralp, canton Valais
November 17, 2024: Fiescheralp, canton Valais Esther Verri
December 25th: Saas-Fee, canton Valais
December 25th: Saas-Fee, canton Valais Petra Montandon

Now it’s your turn to choose your favourite for “The Picture of the Year.” Voting is open until Friday, January 10, 2025. To cast your vote, visit the SRF Meteo websiteExternal link.

Have you captured a weather photograph from Switzerland that you would like to share to be considered for “Picture of the Month”?

You can send your photos here:SRFMeteoBildExternal link

