Vote for the most beautiful weather picture from Switzerland in 2024

February 18, 2024: Hoher Kasten, between St Gallen and Appenzell Inner Rhodes Andreas Rusterholz

The year 2024 witnessed countless spectacular weather phenomena, and now you can help select "The Picture of the Year."

Switzerland recorded the coldest temperatures of a winter season in 2024, as well as its mildest February on record. The year also brought the Northern Lights to Switzerland, along with heavy rains that triggered flooding and landslides.

Many of these extraordinary weather events have been captured in stunning photographs, curated by the team at the public broadcaster’s weather service, SRF Meteo.

Previous Next January 19, 2024: Steinhausen, canton Zug Lars Fuchs February 18, 2024: Hoher Kasten, between St Gallen and Appenzell Inner Rhodes Andreas Rusterholz March 8, 2024: Solothurn, in canton Jura Andy Büttiker April 13, 2024: Ballmoos, canton Bern Tobias Messerli May 30, 2024: Herzogenbuchsee, canton Bern Michael Wüthrich June 22, 2024: Aesch, canton Basel Country Christian Bieri July 12, 2024: Mont Vully, canton Vaud Pablo Marmora August 12, 2024: Zurich city, in canton Zurich Nadine Spielmann September 18, 2024: Furka area, between canton Uri and Valais Peter Limacher October 12, 2024: Belchenflue, canton Basel Country Kevin Buess November 17, 2024: Fiescheralp, canton Valais Esther Verri December 25th: Saas-Fee, canton Valais Petra Montandon Picture 1

Now it’s your turn to choose your favourite for “The Picture of the Year.” Voting is open until Friday, January 10, 2025. To cast your vote, visit the SRF Meteo websiteExternal link.

Do you have a picture to submit? Have you captured a weather photograph from Switzerland that you would like to share to be considered for “Picture of the Month”? You can send your photos here:SRFMeteoBildExternal link

