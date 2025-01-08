Vote for the most beautiful weather picture from Switzerland in 2024

Switzerland recorded the coldest temperatures of a winter season in 2024, as well as its mildest February on record. The year also brought the Northern Lights to Switzerland, along with heavy rains that triggered flooding and landslides.
Many of these extraordinary weather events have been captured in stunning photographs, curated by the team at the public broadcaster’s weather service, SRF Meteo.
Now it’s your turn to choose your favourite for “The Picture of the Year.” Voting is open until Friday, January 10, 2025. To cast your vote, visit the SRF Meteo websiteExternal link.
Have you captured a weather photograph from Switzerland that you would like to share to be considered for “Picture of the Month”?
Ticino records year’s highest temperature at 35.8°C
This content was published on
The heatwave intensified in Ticino on Saturday, with Biasca recording the highest temperature of the year so far at 35.8°C at 3:40 pm. In Basel, the Rhine Valley, Lake Geneva basin, and Valais, temperatures are expected to rise significantly from Sunday onwards.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.