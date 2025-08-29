The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
What does it mean to you as a Swiss Abroad to take part in the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival?

Six Swiss expats from North America are heading to Mollis in canton Glarus, for the 2025 Federal Wrestling and Alpine Games Festival (Schwingfest). We asked three of them what participating in the festival means to them.

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Are you noticing or anticipating any changes in your life as a result of the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump?

How do you think your life could be impacted by the US tariff policy? Let us know.

Debate
Hosted by: Camille Kündig

Are you a Swiss citizen living in New Zealand, Israel, Singapore, or Brunei? Ask your ambassador a question here!

What have you always wanted to ask your ambassador? As a Swiss Abroad, what issues are most important to you on a daily basis?

The miraculous resurrection of Canada’s Edelweiss Village

This content was published on On the brink of demolition, a group of Swiss-style chalets in the Canadian Rocky Mountains has been given a new lease of life. SWI swissinfo.ch visits a Swiss heritage site that is full of stories.

