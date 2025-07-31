Why is Switzerland’s national anthem not widely known among its citizens?

It was born of an unusual friendship, has resisted numerous attempts at replacement and yet few Swiss people know it by heart. Can you guess what it is? It’s the Swiss national anthem.

1 minute

In this video, we look into the story behind the Swiss Psalm, how it came to be and why so few Swiss people know the lyrics.

More

More The Swiss national anthem: outdated but resilient This content was published on It’s hardly the most stirring national anthem, and few know it by heart, but the Swiss Psalm has survived all attempts at replacement. Read more: The Swiss national anthem: outdated but resilient