Why many Swiss choose to emigrate in old age

Popular destination: at the end of 2024, 27,330 Swiss citizens were living in Spain, of whom 33% were over 65. Westend61 / Wolfgang Weinhäupl

Having worked all their lives, paid into the system and forsaken holidays, some Swiss are shocked to find they cannot afford life in Switzerland after retiring. More and more pensioners are choosing to leave their homeland – not in search of adventure but out of sheer necessity.

6 minutes

“After working hard for so many years, pensioners are being pushed to the edge of society. When it comes to its own people, I no longer see Switzerland as a social country.”

This is how one person who emigrated to Spain responded to Swissinfo’s question: “Did you emigrate after retiring because you couldn’t make ends meet at home?” Swissinfo first launched this debate last year during the referendum on pension reform, but in recent weeks it has flared up again. Another question – whether our readers have emigrated for financial reasons – also continues to spark lively discussions on our website.

Many can sympathise as they experience a gradual separation from a country into whose retirement system they spent decades contributing.

State pensions often only cover basic living costs

State pensions sometimes do not even cover the bare essentials. A simple calculation of rent, health insurance and additional expenses shows just how quickly the money is spent.

“CHF2,200 [$2,770] is no longer enough to get by in Switzerland. Rent for a one-bedroom-apartment for pensioners is CHF700 while health insurance costs between CHF500 and CHF600,” says a user who goes by the name Grendelmeier. “Food, taxes and electricity usually amount to CHF800.” In Spain, the user adds, CHF2,200 is more than enough to live comfortably.

Those who do not own property, which is the majority of pensioners in Switzerland, can quickly run into financial trouble, says user JoanBoa. Rent and health insurance often gobble up the entire state pension.

Forced to emigrate

“As a high earner, I contributed more than 10% of my salary to the state pension scheme for 47 years and paid substantial amounts into the occupational pension fund system for more than 40 years,” writes someone with the initials PG. “You’d think that under these circumstances I could lead a dignified life as a pensioner, right? Far from it!” Two divorces and the resulting pension split have upended his plans and are now forcing him to emigrate.

Several readers report that moving abroad was far from easy. Leaving Switzerland, the country where they have their families, grandchildren and memories is not a simple decision to make. “You never leave your country easily,” says JoanBoa.

“I’m also one of those who would like to live in Switzerland after retirement but cannot afford it,” writes user Klausius. With the cash withdrawal from his pension, he was able to buy a house in the UK. “The state pension is just enough to cover my monthly needs here in England,” he adds.

‘Gentle way of life’ in Spain, Portugal and Thailand

According to the Federal Statistical Office, the number of Swiss nationals receiving their state pension abroad has doubled over the past 20 years, reaching 134,000 by the end of 2024. Countries such as Thailand, Portugal, Spain and South Africa are home to large Swiss communities and stand out for having a particularly high proportion of pensioners. Between 2023 and 2024, the share of Swiss pensioners rose especially sharply in Portugal (+16%) and Thailand (+7%).

These countries have a milder climate, surprisingly good healthcare systems and significantly lower living costs. “My wife and I left Switzerland for financial reasons and above all because of the weather and the gentle way of life,” writes Jean-Claude Chabloz. In Spain, he writes, they were able to buy a house with a sea view just a hundred metres from the beach, which would have been impossible in Switzerland.

A user named Hanspeter warns that if the decision to emigrate is based purely on financial reasons, it could lead to problems. “There are two sides to every coin,” he writes. If you don’t want to do without European food and drink and expect to live in an apartment or a house that meets your usual standards, he says, you will also have to dig deep into your pockets, even in a country like the Philippines.

A pension with dignity

Many commenters make it clear that leaving Switzerland is not about luxury but about dignity. It’s about spending the final part of your life without constantly worrying about making ends meet.

Pensioners, they argue, can either choose to live in a small one-bedroom apartment and rely on social assistance in Switzerland or leave their homeland with a heavy heart to live a dignified life in a foreign country that offers lower living costs.

User Peter Segessemann says that he would have liked to stay in Switzerland. “But my pension and my pension fund money wouldn’t be enough for a comfortable life.” He would have had to claim every form of assistance available. “I would have been a burden for the taxpayers, and I don’t want that.” In Portugal, he says, he can live well on his pension and the portion of his occupational pension fund that remained after his divorce. “And this way, I am not a burden on anyone in Switzerland,” he writes.

One argument that keeps cropping up is that the state pension is not a favour but a well-earned reward for many years of hard work. “We have paid our contributions both financially and socially, for example, through various voluntary roles on the boards of associations and clubs. Now that our children are grown up, we want to enjoy life together,” writes JohnnyBdSR.

Switzerland, many say, is a country for working – and not for growing old.

Edited by Balz Rigendinger/ Adapted from German by Billi Bierling/gw

