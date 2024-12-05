Young Swiss are using AI more and more

AI is mainly used as a source of information, but how reliable are the answers? Gaetan Bally

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT has become commonplace among young people, with a third using them every week, according to the Zurich-based JAMES 2024 study.

While these tools are practical, experts say that a sound critical mind is needed if they are to be used in a healthy way.

Every two years since 2010, the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) has been analysing young people’s use of the media. The study, called JAMES (the French acronym stands for Youth Media Activity Survey Switzerland) and commissioned by Swisscom, looks at the leisure and media behaviour of almost 1,200 people aged between 12 and 19. New this year: AI tools such as ChatGPT. These were used on a weekly basis by a third of the young people surveyed in 2024.

AI is mainly used as a source of information. It is easier to use than search engines – all you have to do is ask it a question to get a clear answer. But how reliable are these answers? Even if these tools are powerful, it is not impossible for them to be wrong. It is therefore more important than ever to know how to verify information.

The results of the study come as no surprise to Noemi Knobel, an educator and trainer in digital education. “Artificial intelligence is arriving in our world at breakneck speed. So it’s only natural that young people are using it too. As for its long-term impact, no one can say, unless we are capable of travelling into the future,” she said on Swiss public radio, RTS, on on November 29.

The arrival of AI is creating new practices and new reflexes. “What worries me is discernment and critical thinking. When I ask ChatGPT a question, am I not going to think any more? That worries me a bit. The day when young people don’t have access to the tool because they’re somewhere else, will they develop this critical thinking?” asks Knobel, who is nevertheless keen to point out that AI also has its good points, notably rapid and concise access to information.

Pressure to be perfect

Artificial intelligences often write their answers in impeccable language. According to Knobel, this perfection can become a problem for young people, who are already under pressure. “In our society we don’t really value imperfection. Young people think ‘if I use ChatGPT, it will be perfect’. They mustn’t forget their humanity.”

Knobel advises young people to gain confidence. “You have to know what your ideas are. Take responsibility for who you are and don’t be afraid. Even if the machine tells you otherwise, you can keep your ideas.”

