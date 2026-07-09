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Swiss multinationals aim to give labs robotics overhaul

ABB and Roche join forces to revolutionise laboratories with robotics
ABB and Roche join forces to revolutionise laboratories with robotics Keystone-SDA

Swiss tech giant ABB and pharmaceutical firm Roche’s have announced a global partnership to develop new robotic solutions for clinical laboratories.

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Swiss multinationals aim to give labs robotics overhaul
Listening: Swiss multinationals aim to give labs robotics overhaul
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Keystone-SDA

The agreement, formalised with a joint statement, aims to make laboratory processes more efficient, flexible and interconnected through the use of intelligent robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

+ Swiss robotics moves from research to delivering products

The collaboration will initially focus on two distinct but complementary areas of application.

In the field of pathology, robotic solutions will be developed for the management and organisation of slides, with the aim of supporting digital and increasingly interconnected workflows.

Autonomous mobile robots capable of transporting samples and materials between various analytical instruments will be introduced in large central laboratories to automate the entire laboratory logistics process.

According to the two companies, the new systems will be able to take on repetitive and routine tasks, lightening the workload of staff and allowing technicians and biologists to focus on more complex analyses, as well as those offering greater added value.

At the same time, the solutions promise to speed up turnaround times and increase the overall efficiency of diagnostics.

As part of the agreement, ABB will provide its robotics and automation technology, together with AI-based software, whilst Roche will contribute its in-depth knowledge of the laboratory diagnostics sector and clinical applications.

The growing pressure on clinical laboratories worldwide is driving the two multinationals towards this alliance. The companies emphasise that a shortage of specialist staff, an ageing population and the growing importance of personalised medicine are fuelling an unprecedented demand for more efficient and automated laboratory processes.

In this context, robotics and AI could represent the technological solution to these challenges, whilst ensuring diagnostic quality and timeliness.

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+ How we produce English news
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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