ABB expands robotics business in China

The Swiss-Swedish technology group ABB is expanding its robotics business in China. Three new robot families are being added to the portfolio, which are used for basic material handling through to demanding tasks such as dispensing or polishing.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
ABB baut Geschäft in China mit drei neuen Roboterfamilien aus
Original
The new robots will be produced in the company’s Shanghai factory, as ABB announced on Wednesday. They cover a wide range of automation tasks. They are “ideally” suited for use in high-growth sectors such as electronics, the consumer goods industry and the manufacturing industry.
All three robot types are based on the standardised OmniCore control platform, which integrates AI, sensor, cloud and edge computing systems and thus enables the development of modern and autonomous robot applications. No financial details are provided on this “strategic expansion” according to ABB.
More
Switzerland – where the robots of tomorrow are born
The country is known for its watches, chocolate and pharma industry. But in recent years Switzerland has also become a leader in robotics research.
As is well known, ABB announced the separation of its robotics business in April. The Robotics division is to be floated on the stock exchange as an independent company via a spin-off and the proceeds paid out to shareholders as a dividend in kind, as was once the case with Accelleron, a spin-off of ABB.
Shareholders are to vote on the 100% spin-off of the division at the 2026 Annual General Meeting. The transaction is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026. Robotics most recently employed around 7,000 people and generated sales of $2.3 billion (CHF1.82 billion) in 2024, around 7% of Group sales.
However, there has already been speculation in the media about the possibility of a sale.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Swiss voters to decide on three issues on November 30
This content was published on
Compulsory service for all, a tax on million-dollar inheritances, more indirect subsidies for media publishers: the electorate can vote on these three national issues on November 30.
This content was published on
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter has met French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the EU treaties and geopolitical challenges. US tariffs were also part of the bilateral talks.
Drones banned during the three Euro games in St Gallen
This content was published on
The St. Gallen government has issued a temporary ban on flying drones around the football stadium in St. Gallen. The measure will apply on three match days of Euro 2025, which starts on Wednesday.
EU nationals come to Switzerland primarily to work
This content was published on
Given the demographic slowdown, the Swiss labour market must remain open, argues the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) in its annual report on the free movement of people.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.