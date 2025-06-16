The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Swiss AI

Swiss National Park snoops on secret lives of wildlife with AI

AI investigates the secret lives of foxes and co. in the Alps
AI investigates the secret lives of foxes and co. in the Alps Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss National Park snoops on secret lives of wildlife with AI
Listening: Swiss National Park snoops on secret lives of wildlife with AI

In the Swiss National Park, researchers are using artificial intelligence to study the behaviour of wild animals. They want to find out what deer, foxes and other animals do when no one is looking.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

For the project called MammAlps, scientists from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) installed nine camera traps in the field, as the university announced on Monday. The cameras recorded a total of 43 hours of raw footage over several weeks. With the help of AI, individual animals were identified in the recordings and their behaviour analysed.

+ AI in Switzerland: what’s new for 2025?

To study animal behaviour, researchers have traditionally relied on direct observations or sensors attached to the animals. However, these methods can interfere with the behaviour of the animals being observed and therefore only provide limited insights. This is not the case with cameras. However, they generate huge amounts of data that are difficult to analyse.

This is where artificial intelligence comes into play. Researchers train an AI to automatically recognise animals and analyse their behaviour.

However, this requires suitable data – and this is precisely what has been lacking until now: according to the EPFL, many existing video data sets come from the internet or from small field studies and offer neither the quality nor the depth required for reliable behavioural analyses.

The recordings from the Swiss National Park are intended to remedy this problem.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

How does your country prepare for and respond to natural disasters?

Have you experienced natural disasters in your country of residence? How are these events predicted and responded to?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

40 years of the Schengen Area: a Europe without internal borders

More

Schengen Area marks 40-year anniversary

This content was published on In 1985, five European states laid the foundations for a common area without border controls. Switzerland joined in 2008.

Read more: Schengen Area marks 40-year anniversary

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR