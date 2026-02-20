Bezos AI firm ‘Project Prometheus’ opening Zurich office

The recently formed artificial intelligence (AI) company, Project Prometheus, which was founded by Amazon entrepreneur Jeff Bezos last year, is setting up an office in Zurich.

Swissinfo.ch/mga

Project Prometheus executives have taken to the social media platform X to advertise positions in the Swiss city. The United States company is also hiring in San Francisco and London.

Project Prometheus launched with initial capital of US$6.2 billion with Bezos as CEO. According to the New York Times, the AI company will be active in space travel, cars and the computing sector.

However, details are scant on the precise mission of the firm and the Swiss media has not yet been able to determine its planned activities in Switzerland.

Zurich is proving an attractive location for many US AI giants, including Anthropic, Nvidia, OpenAI and Google. One of the Swiss city’s attractions to tech heavyweights is its proximity to graduates from the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich.

