Data centres use four times more electricity than average

In a report, it unveils the figures for 2023. In the six years since 2017, data centre consumption has increased by 12% each year.
On a more positive note, however, more companies have set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, used renewable energy or aligned themselves with scientific frameworks. “More needs to be done,” said the UN agency’s secretary general, Doreeen Bogdan-Martin.
“We need a response to the challenges posed by these energy effects,” adds the ITU. The greenhouse gas emissions of some 160 of the largest digital companies accounted for 0.8% of the total in 2023. And they also absorbed 2.1% of electricity consumption, half of which is linked to just ten companies.
Among the companies, 41 have committed to carbon neutrality by 2050 and 51 even before then. Another indication is that 23 were running entirely on renewable energy, seven more than the previous year. In 2023, more than 100 companies published their indirect emissions linked to their entire sector, a figure that has risen by a third in one year.
The ITU is calling for greater efforts to be made, for even greater use to be made of renewable energies, for collaboration with energy companies and also for all AI-related emissions to be disclosed. This situation must be reflected in the national commitments of States, the UN agency added.
More
More
Swiss data centre used to heat homes
This content was published on
A Geneva-based data centre aims to heat 6,000 homes using heat generated by the facility’s computer servers.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Switzerland condemns deadly attack on UN convoy in Sudan
This content was published on
Switzerland has strongly condemned the deadly attack on a United Nations humanitarian convoy in Sudan. Five people were killed, wrote the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on Platform X.
Will Swiss president be forbidden from speaking English to counterparts?
This content was published on
Switzerland's president, Karin Keller-Sutter, should use one of the country's four national languages when communicating with international organisations, and not English, according to a motion that passed on Wednesday.
Canton Valais gives CHF10 million to Blatten after devastating landslide
This content was published on
Canton Valais is releasing CHF10 million ($12.1 million) in emergency funds for the mountain village of Blatten, which was wiped out by a devastating glacier collapse last week.
Elderly Swiss-Tunisian man held in prison in Tunisia
This content was published on
An 81-year-old Swiss-Tunisian dual national is being held in a Tunisian prison. The former manager of the UN refugee agency UNHCR was arrested a year ago, according to Amnesty International.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.