Swiss e-ID delayed to beef up security
Switzerland's electronic identity system will not be introduced this year. More time is needed to enhance data protection and user security.
Until now, there had been talk of launching the e-ID in the second half of 2026. A statement issued by the Federal Office of Justice (FoJ) now states that security considerations take precedence over introducing the system this year.
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The latest developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) present additional challenges for the creation of an electronic identity. Security in the online issuance process for the e-ID will be further enhanced.
For example, further technical measures are to be put in place to make it more difficult for malware to infiltrate end devices. The government also intends to strengthen the detection of deepfakes.
Possible solutions are currently being reviewed within an interdepartmental working group.
However, the FoJ explained that this would require additional time, justifying the postponement. It did not yet specify an exact date for the introduction in its announcement.
Regardless of this, however, the trust infrastructure for the e-ID is expected to become operational in the first half of 2027.
From then on, the infrastructure can be used by the government, cantons and municipalities, as well as private individuals, to issue electronic documents. One such document is the electronic driving licence.
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Translated from German, sub-edited by mga
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