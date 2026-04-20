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Swiss government minister fights for ‘decency’ against Grok

Keller-Sutter calls her complaint 'of criminal relevance'
Keller-Sutter calls her complaint 'of criminal relevance' Keystone-SDA

Swiss finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter has spoken out for the first time about her legal complaint against unknown persons for insult and defamation.

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Swiss government minister fights for ‘decency’ against Grok
Listening: Swiss government minister fights for ‘decency’ against Grok
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Keystone-SDA

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Speaking to Swiss public broadcaster SRF, Keller-Sutter said the case is of “of criminal relevance” and emphasised the importance of defending “values and convictions”.

A week ago it emerged that the Bernese public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation following a complaint by the government minister that a user had instigated the artificial intelligence bot Grok to direct sexist insults at her on the X social media platform.

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“If the so-called mainstream means to be disrespectful, to have no more decency, then I take note of that,” Keller-Sutter said. “But I fight for the opposite.”

The Bernese prosecutor’s office is not the only authority currently conducting official investigations against Grok, Elon Musk’s Platform X and his company xAI. The European Commission has also initiated proceedings against the X Group.

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Adapted from Italian by AI/mga

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