Majority of Swiss residents use AI tools

Majority of the population in Switzerland uses AI tools Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

AI tools like ChatGPT continue to gain ground in Switzerland: for the first time, a majority of the Swiss population is using them. Younger people use AI more frequently than older people, and men also use it more often than women.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Mehrheit der Bevölkerung in der Schweiz nutzt KI-Tools Original Read more: Mehrheit der Bevölkerung in der Schweiz nutzt KI-Tools

According to the study, AI has become “mainstream in record time”. By 2025, the AI-using population will be in the majority for the first time, according to the Digimonitor study published on Tuesday by the Electronic Media Interest Group (IGEM) and media research group WEMPF. The results of the study reflect internet users aged between 15 and 75.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Specifically, 60% of the population now use AI tools at least occasionally – around 3.8 million people. A year ago, this figure was only 40%. The study shows a clear age gap: While 79% of 15 to 34-year-olds use AI, the figure for the over 55s is 40%. According to the study, men also use ChatGPT and other AI tools “significantly” more often than women.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch