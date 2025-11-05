Swiss PostBus tests automated taxis

In December, PostBus Switzerland will be trialling a new public transport service with self-driving cars around Altstätten in canton St Gallen.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Postauto testet in der Ostschweiz automatisiert fahrende ÖV-Taxis Original Read more: Postauto testet in der Ostschweiz automatisiert fahrende ÖV-Taxis

The trial operation will be expanded later. Permanent operation could start in 2027.

Following the announcement of test drives at the end of October, PostBus presented the automated vehicle called AmiGo in Altstätten on Wednesday. It was developed in collaboration with the Chinese robotaxi manufacturer Apollo Go from the tech company Baidu.

The self-driving car is intended to supplement public transport services in rural and less well-developed regions in eastern Switzerland, as well as at off-peak times. It will be available on demand via an app. Up to 25 vehicles have been announced for the final roll-out in Eastern Switzerland.

Up to four passengers

AmiGo is equipped with 36 sensors, several cameras, a centimetre-precise positioning system, radar and an automatic sensor cleaning system, among other things, according to the PostBus press release. There is space for a maximum of four passengers.

The first test journeys will take place around Altstätten, explained Urs Bloch, Postbus media spokesperson. The test area will then be gradually expanded.

The documents show a region of around 80 square kilometres and 16 municipalities as a possible area of operation. The area would extend from the Rhine Valley to Heiden and Wolfhalden in Appenzell Ausserrhoden and as far as Oberegg in Appenzell Innerrhoden.

Whether exactly this area will ultimately be served by AmiGo remains to be seen. It is not possible to say exactly when which villages will be added, Bloch explained. The individual steps would always be defined according to the experience gained.

Trials until 2027

If the test operation is successful and all safety and quality requirements are met, the first unaccompanied journeys could take place in the course of 2026. Permanent operation should then start in the first quarter of 2027.

PostBus is planning several information events to present the service to the public. They will take place on November 11 in Altstätten, on November 24 in Widnau and on January 19 in Heiden. In addition to the cantons of eastern Switzerland, the Federal Office of Transport, the Federal Roads Office and the Touring Club Switzerland are also involved in the trial.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

