Road clear for Swiss self-driving car project
Switzerland has granted authorisation for self-driving cars in the Furttal valley in cantons Zurich and Aargau.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
For the time being, however, a driver is still at the wheel for safety reasons.
“Something new is coming, this is a special day for the mobility of the future,” said Zurich’s Director of Economic Affairs Carmen Walker Späh to the media.
+ Switzerland gears up for driverless transport era
Initially, training drives will take place on the roads for several weeks. After that, the test phase will start without safety drivers. The pilot region stretches from Regensdorf to Killwangen.
The public is expected to be able to use the self-driving cars in the first half of 2026. Three cars will then initially be available, which can be ordered for a fee via an app.
+ Switzerland greenlights self-driving cars on motorways
Swiss Federal Railways, the cantons of Aargau and Zurich and the Swiss Transit Lab are involved in the project. Zurich is paying CHF3.8 million, Aargau CHF1.9 million from 2026. SBB is contributing CHF1 million per year and the maximum project duration is five years.
More
Chinese firm Baidu to launch European robotaxi business in Zurich
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.