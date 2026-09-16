Swiss AI tech helps determine biological age from retina images

New AI technology determines biological age from a photo of the eyes Keystone-SDA

A new artificial intelligence (AI) system developed by the University of Lausanne can determine a person’s biological age from photographs of the retina, thereby assessing their risk of diseases such as cancer or dementia.

Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Neue KI erkennt das biologische Alter mit Augen-Foto Original Read more: Neue KI erkennt das biologische Alter mit Augen-Foto

A significant difference between the biological age determined in this way and actual age indicates increased health risks, as the university announced on Wednesday. According to the study, a higher biological age of the retina is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, cancer and dementia. The researchers published their findings in the journal Nature Communications.

To develop their method, the scientists trained an AI algorithm using images of more than 70,000 people aged between 40 and 79. The model estimates retinal age with an average deviation of less than three years from actual age.

Differences between men and women

The study also revealed clear differences between men and women. In men, a retina that appeared older was more strongly linked to characteristics of metabolic syndrome, such as high blood pressure, diabetes or being overweight. In women, by contrast, retinal age was more strongly associated with vascular factors, such as an increased risk of thrombosis.

More

More AI and medicine How AI is used in diagnostics This content was published on Medical experts now use artificial intelligence to help them diagnose and monitor diseases. But does this mean AI will replace doctors? Read more: How AI is used in diagnostics

Menopause also appears to play a role. Before menopause, women’s retinas appeared, on average, younger than those of men. After the menopause, this difference was reversed. The study does not prove a causal link, but it does open up an interesting line of inquiry into the role of hormonal changes, the report continues.

Differences barely perceptible to the human eye

Artificial intelligence detects features that are barely perceptible to the human eye. These include subtle variations in colour or brightness, as well as the density of the blood vessels.

However, the researchers emphasise that a retina that appears older does not necessarily mean that a person is suffering from, or will suffer from, a specific disease.

The observed links to lifestyle, however, suggest scope for intervention. Smoking was identified as the strongest factor contributing to accelerated retinal ageing. Early treatment of cardiovascular problems may also play a role. However, further studies are needed before clinical application is possible.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories