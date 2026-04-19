Swiss authorities want to reduce dependency on Microsoft

The Trump administration and its approach to the rule of law are increasing concerns among users of US technology. This is because US law – according to the 2018 Cloud Act – allows the government to access all data stored by US tech corporations.

This means that if data is stored on servers or clouds of US firms such as Microsoft, Apple or Adobe – no matter where in the world – US authorities may request this data from the US corporations. This could even be the case if the servers are in Switzerland. Users usually know neither which authority is accessing the data nor what is being done with it.