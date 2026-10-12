Swiss churches adopt ten guidelines on use of AI

According to Charles Morerod, president of the Swiss Bishops' Conference, the new guidelines are intended to combine theological questions with the practical use of AI tools. Keystone-SDA

A handful of Christian churches and organisations in Switzerland have adopted ten "commandments" or guidelines for dealing with artificial intelligence. In their view, technological possibilities should be assessed in terms of their benefit to human well-being.

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Under the title “Humanity in the Digital Age”, five churches and organisations published ten ethical principles on Monday for dealing with artificial intelligence (AI). These principles combine the Christian view of humanity with the specific challenges posed by AI, the group said in a joint statement.

The AI guidelines were drawn up by the Evangelical Reformed Church of Switzerland (EKS), the Swiss Bishops’ Conference, the umbrella organisation Freikirchen.ch, the Christian Catholic Church of Switzerland and the Swiss Evangelical Alliance. It is encouraging that the five churches and organisations are speaking out jointly on AI, said EKS President Rita Famos in a press release.

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AI is changing the way we learn, work and interact with one another. The principles, such as “truth requires scrutiny and transparency”, provide guidance for church institutions, congregations and organisations.

According to Charles Morerod, president of the Swiss Bishops’ Conference, the new guidelines are intended to combine theological questions with the practical use of AI tools. For Frank Bangerter, Bishop of the Christian Catholic Church of Switzerland, AI must not merely benefit those who already hold power.

“Technological progress is only good if it serves everyone,” said Bangerter. The guidelines should deliberately focus on those who would otherwise be left behind, he added.

Back in May, Pope Leo XIV had called for strict international guidelines on the use of AI in his first encyclical. The head of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics warned of the numerous dangers that this revolutionary new technology poses to human coexistence. In the treatise, which runs to more than 100 pages and is entitled “Magnifica Humanitas”, the Pope also highlights the opportunities offered by these new technologies.

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Translated from German/reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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