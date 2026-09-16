Swiss companies are not ready for AI-enabled cyberattacks
According to a study, boards of directors of Swiss companies are lagging behind in the fight against cyberattacks involving artificial intelligence. Yet the rise in such attacks is exacerbating the risks, particularly for SMEs in Switzerland.
Cybercriminals are making increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI). However, 74% of businesses have no explicit strategy to combat this type of attack. Only 18% of small businesses are prepared, compared with 40% of large ones. These are the findings of the latest SwissVR Monitor, published on Wednesday.
Emergency preparedness also has shortcomings: 55% of companies have no contingency plan – or only plans that have not been tested – for restoring essential IT processes.
The survey also highlights a lack of security expertise and shortcomings in reporting: only one in two members of the board of directors is regularly informed of cybersecurity incidents.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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