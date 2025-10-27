Swiss concerned by electricity consumption of data centres and AI

With over 120 server farms, Switzerland now has one of the highest densities of data centres per capita in Europe. Experts estimate that these currently account for around 7% of total Swiss electricity consumption. By 2030, consumption could rise to as much as 15%. Keystone / Christian Beutler

A survey shows that Swiss citizens are increasingly concerned by the expected growth in electricity consumption linked to data centres and artificial intelligence (AI).

More than 15 new data centres are being built on Swiss soil, partly to power AI applications. With over 120 server farms, Switzerland now has one of the highest densities of data centres per capita in Europe. Experts estimate that these currently account for around 7%External link of total Swiss electricity consumption. By 2030, consumption could rise to as much as 15%.

The Swiss population is increasingly worried by this development, a survey commissioned by the NGO Algorithmwatch Switzerland shows. The sustainability of data centre operations and the lack of transparency of their operators are concerns.

According to the survey, almost three-quarters of respondents believe that new data centres should only be built if they are powered by renewable energy. At the same time, over half agree that new energy sources should be developed for this purpose – renewable or non-renewable, including new nuclear power plants.

However, it depends on what the server farms are used for. For example, almost 90% of respondents support expanding data centres for healthcare services, but only a third support AI chatbots.

Data centres consume high quantities of water to cool servers. This is viewed negativesly. Seven out of ten respondents fear that the water consumption of newly built data centres could harm the surrounding environment.

For Angela Müller, executive director of the NGO Algorithmwatch Switzerland, which commissioned this survey, the figures are clear: “People want to know how much energy and water are consumed behind the thick grey walls of data centres and AI companies. And they want to ensure that data centres are powered by renewable energy sources.”

The survey backs Algorithmwatch Switzerland’s demands to politicians: “Technology and climate protection must go hand in hand. The Federal Council can no longer turn a blind eye and simply ignore this aspect in its planned regulation of AI.”

More transparency required

One reason for the current scepticism toward data centres could be the lack of transparency. Many operators in Switzerland do not currently disclose how much electricity and water they consume, or will use in the future – and from which sources.

Eight out of ten respondents supported a requirement for data centre operators to publish this information and environmental impact reports. Furthermore, these operators should make a greater contribution to financing the investments in the energy grid necessary to meet rising electricity demand, they agree.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

