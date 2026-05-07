Swiss media adopts AI code of conduct

Swiss media adopt a code of conduct on AI Keystone-SDA

The Swiss media industry is adopting a code of conduct for the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI).

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les médias suisses adoptent un code de conduite sur l’IA Original Read more: Les médias suisses adoptent un code de conduite sur l’IA

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This instrument, which is based on a Council of Europe convention, aims to strengthen public confidence in the technology.

“Trust is the media’s most precious asset,” stated Andrea Masüger, President of the German-language publishers’ association Schweizer Medien (VSM).

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The text, presented on the fringes of the Swiss Media Forum in Lucerne, is also supported by publishers in French-speaking Switzerland (Médias Suisses), Ticino (Stampa Svizzera), private radio and television organisations, the SSR and the national news agency Keystone-ATS.

The Press Council, which is also involved in ethical issues relating to AI, welcomes this initiative, the press release states.

Self-regulatory tool

At a time when studies are showing that the public is wary of AI-generated content, the code of conduct should act as a self-regulatory tool. It refers to the Council of Europe’s Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights, signed by Swiss government minister Albert Rösti in Strasbourg at the end of March 2025.

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The text stipulates that media companies and their employees remain responsible for published editorial content, whether produced by humans or with the support of AI systems.

The media undertake to train their staff in AI and to respect copyright. To protect democratic processes, they must take steps to prevent the dissemination of false information.

They must also respect data protection rules, and inform the public in a transparent manner about their use of AI, for example via a dedicated page on their website. In addition, the code of conduct imposes binding marking obligations.

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“All of this strengthens confidence in the communications market,” said Keystone-ATS CEO Hanspeter Kellermüller. “With this code of conduct, we are establishing a common basis to ensure that the use of artificial intelligence remains transparent and comprehensible”, adds SRG Director General Susanne Wille, in the press release.

Dispute mechanism

To ensure its implementation, the code of conduct provides for a two-tier reporting and control mechanism. People wishing to ask questions or lodge complaints will be able to contact the relevant departments within the companies.

An independent mediation body (ombudsman) for AI will intervene as a second instance for serious cases or cases that cannot be settled amicably. This mediation body will publish an annual report.

Remp, the advertising media research institute, has also developed a new AI certification and quality label. These will be available to all Swiss media.

The legislative changes needed to implement the Council of Europe Convention in Switzerland should be available by the end of 2026. This text is the world’s first legally binding instrument in this field.

It aims to help to create a legal framework that fosters the capacity for innovation while guaranteeing the protection of fundamental rights.

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More About us How we use AI responsibly To support our mission, we sometimes use AI tools to support producing and publishing articles. Here is how we work with AI. Read more: How we use AI responsibly

Adapted from French by AI/mga

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