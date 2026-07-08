Switzerland against global over-regulation of AI, says minister
Switzerland is in favour of international governance of artificial intelligence (AI), but of a “minimal” kind, the country’s communications minister has said. Albert Rösti also said he wants to see “concrete results” at a global AI summit planned for Geneva next June.
“It is up to the UN to establish a minimum framework for the governance” of AI, Rösti told journalists in Geneva following a Global Dialogue on AI Governance, held on Monday and Tuesday. Above all, he believes the sector will need to introduce a certification scheme for companies based on best practice.
There should be “not too much” regulation, Rösti added. In his view, the June 2027 summit must showcase Switzerland as a “hub of innovation that can provide solutions for everyone”. Switzerland will be the fifth country to host the summit, following the inaugural summit in the UK, then South Korea, France and India.
As a neutral intermediary, Switzerland “can offer sound advice” whilst remaining aware of its smaller standing compared to the US and China, said Rösti.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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