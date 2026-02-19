Switzerland to host 2027 world summit on artificial intelligence
Switzerland will host the next World Summit on Artificial Intelligence in Geneva in 2027. President Guy Parmelin made the announcement on Thursday in New Delhi at the 2026 AI Summit in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“I am pleased to announce that Switzerland is ready to host the next summit in Geneva,” said the President of the Swiss Confederation. Parmelin was speaking at a working session attended by heads of state and ministers. In addition to Modi, Brazilian President Lula was also present.
“Geneva is the epicentre of multilateralism,” said Parmelin, who added that Switzerland was looking forward to organising the summit and working with the United Arab Emirates, which will host the summit in 2028.
Preparations also finalised
The Federal Council, the Swiss executive body, had already expressed its interest in the 2027 edition before the Indian summit. Last month it announced that financing had already been finalised. Preparations for the organisation of the summit in Switzerland had also been completed, the government said at the time.
Since 2023, a series of high-level summits on artificial intelligence have been held in various countries. The first global AI summit took place in the United Kingdom. This was followed by further meetings in South Korea and France. The meetings are intended to facilitate an exchange on the opportunities and risks AI presents to society or in areas such as medicine, climate and agriculture.
