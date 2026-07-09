Zurich to spend millions on AI-assisted public services

The Canton of Zurich is investing in AI infrastructure for the public sector Keystone-SDA

The Swiss canton of Zurich will spend an initial CHF2.76 million, to make better use of artificial intelligence (AI) in public administration. The project will also incur extra costs of CHF3.87 million per year.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Kanton Zürich investiert in KI-Infrastruktur für die Verwaltung Original Read more: Kanton Zürich investiert in KI-Infrastruktur für die Verwaltung

The canton intends to transition AI applications tested in recent years and the experience gained from them into permanent operation. The aim is to ensure that the potential of AI can be harnessed across the entire administration.

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The “SynerKI” project will in future coordinate the canton’s AI activities across all departments in order to make the best possible use of existing expertise, the press release adds.

A new service platform will form the technical basis for the development and operation of secure AI solutions within the cantonal administration.

The cantonal government says this will enable AI to be used in day-to-day work, even when handling sensitive data.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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