Switzerland sets out stall for 2027 AI Summit

The Federal Council sets out the broad outlines of the 2027 AI Summit

The government has set out the broad outlines of a summit on artificial intelligence (AI), which Switzerland will host in Geneva in June 2027.

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The event is expected to cost around CHF6 million to stage. Fabiola Gianotti, former director of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), has been appointed as Swiss delegate.

+ Switzerland risks exclusion from Europe’s ‘CERN for AI’

The use of AI as a driver of innovation, well-being and social progress, alongside its reliable and responsible development are the priorities at the heart of the summit, under the motto “Bridging Innovation and Trust”.

Gianotti will be responsible for implementing these objectives. As director-general of CERN from 2016 to 2025, she “has extensive experience in leading a complex international scientific institution”, according to the Swiss government.

Preparations for the summit are underway. Sponsorship and other financial contributions to cover the CHF6 million running costs will not be allowed to exert undue influence on the event.

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