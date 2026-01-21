AI ‘could add CHF85 billion to Swiss economy’
Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to significantly increase Switzerland's economic output, according to a study presented at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The research – carried out by the consulting firm Implement Consulting Group and commissioned by the American IT giant Google as well as Digitalswitzerland, an organisation promoting the digitisation of the country, estimates that the widespread adoption of AI could lead to an 11% increase in Swiss gross domestic product (GDP) within a decade, equivalent to CHF80-85 billion.
+ Read how US heavyweights are boosting the Swiss AI scene
The analysis focuses on the specific contribution in research and development (R&D) processes, where AI could increase efficiency by 10-20%, with a potential of CHF15 billion per year by 2034.
The opportunities lie in three key dimensions: the first is the use of AI to accelerate innovation in scientific and industrial research; the second is the production of AI technology itself; the third crucial element is the commercialisation of innovations through digital companies.
Switzerland’s ability to grow these companies will be crucial to fully exploit the potential.
“AI can significantly push R&D processes,” Christine Antlanger-Winter, director of Google Switzerland, was quoted in a statement. “To remain competitive and ensure that the benefits of artificial intelligence reach the entire population, we must seize these opportunities boldly and responsibly.”
For her part, Franziska Barmettler, CEO of Digitalswitzerland, emphasises the importance of bringing the benefits of AI to small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to traditional industries.
This is why the association has promoted a specific Swiss action plan for AI. Hvidt Thelle of Implement Consulting pointed out that the potential of new technologies is greatest in research-intensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals, with an expected impact on Swiss GDP that is higher than the European Union average.
More
China-US rivalry over artificial intelligence: what role for Switzerland?
Translated from Italian by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.