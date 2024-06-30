Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Swiss Alps Slammed as Severe Flooding, Landslides Leave Two Dead

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland faced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for the second weekend in a row, causing landslides, floods and property damage in the mountainous south of the country.  

Two people died and another was missing following a mudslide, a bridge collapse cut off some valleys from access by land, and parts of the A9 national highway are closed after the Maggia and Vispa rivers broke their banks in the cantons of Ticino and Valais, according to reports by national broadcaster SRF. 

Some mountain roads, including the Gotthard Pass that connects the alpine nation’s north and south, are closed temporarily, and local rail lines have been interrupted as well. 

The Swiss Army has been deployed, but continuing rain is complicating rescue efforts, the Ticino cantonal police told SRF on Sunday. Flood risks continue for Lake Constance and the Rhone River, the Swiss Federal Office of Meteorology said on its website. 

President Viola Amherd called on the nation’s residents to stay alert and follow official instructions. 

The latest severe weather comes just a week after heavy rainfall caused damage in Switzerland’s Misox valley, and weeks after large parts of southern Germany also faced widespread flooding. 

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
18 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
35 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR