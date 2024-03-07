Swiss Antitrust Body Recommends Scrutiny of UBS Market Position

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss antitrust watchdog has recommended further scrutiny of the market power of UBS Group AG, the country’s largest bank by far, a person familiar with the matter said.

A spokesperson for Switzerland’s Competition Commission confirmed that it has given a recommendation to the country’s financial regulator, but added it won’t disclose its nature before Finma has taken a decision on it. The proposal was submitted late last year, according to a story from Reuters, which first reported the news.

A spokesperson for UBS declined to comment.

The size of UBS and its potential dominance of some parts of Swiss banking have occasionally been a target of criticism since the lender agreed to take over its smaller local rival Credit Suisse almost a year ago in a rescue deal engineered by the government. Finma said at the time that the application of competition rules was subordinate to the financial stability priorities contained in the takeover.

Comco said in August it has been reviewing the effects of the takeover and was planning to submit its non-binding recommendations to Finma by the end of September.

UBS has pushed back against the notion that the Credit Suisse takeover has created a domestic banking behemoth with unchecked pricing power.

“In Switzerland, a country with 250 banks, to talk about a lack of competition is a joke,” Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said in September.

