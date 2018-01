This content was published on January 3, 2018 4:06 PM Jan 3, 2018 - 16:06

He's one of Switzerland's most famous 19th-century artists. Yet he's barely known to the general public in the US. Now the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery is presenting Ferdinand Hodler to its visitors in Washington. In this video, curator Robyn Asleson talks about the element of ecstasy in Hodler's work. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.