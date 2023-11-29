Swiss bid to host Winter Olympics falls at first hurdle

Switzerland is left with a chance of bidding for the 2038 Winter Olympics. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

read aloud pause

X

Switzerland’s dream of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics looks certain to be over, leaving the Alpine nation with the consolation of a shot at the 2038 Games.

This content was published on November 29, 2023 - 18:57

SRF

On Friday there was great confidence in the Swiss camp: Swiss Olympic unanimously voted in favor of pursuing the Olympic plans for 2030.

The chances for a decentralised, nationwide and sustainable Games in accordance with the new concept of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) were assessed as realistic.

But the next step, entering into the so-called “targeted dialogue” with the IOC, has now become an insurmountable hurdle.

Only the application from France will be pursued, the IOC confirmed on Wednesday. Switzerland and Sweden, which also pushed forward a candidacy, are therefore left empty-handed. The 2030 and 2034 Winter Games will be officially awarded next year immediately before the Summer Games in the French capital.

After the decision, France can no longer hold the games in seven years with the two regions Auverge-Rhône-Alpes and Provences-Alpes-Côte d'Azur. For the 2034 event, Salt Lake City is the only candidate to have been invited to a targeted dialogue. The 2002 games were already held in the winter sports resort in the US state of Utah.

However, the IOC does not want to completely bury Switzerland's Olympic aspirations. It allows Switzerland to have a so-called “privileged dialogue” for the 2038 edition of the Olympics, a kind of preferential right, if it applies again.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative