Swiss bishop tends desert flock

Pope John Paul has named a Swiss Capuchin monk as the new Roman Catholic bishop of Arabia.

Paul Hinder faces a difficult mission, with responsibility for 1.3 million faithful scattered across the Arabian Peninsula.

He will be working in a region where Islam is the state religion and Christian evangelism is strictly forbidden.



The largest Catholic diocese in the world, Arabia covers three million square kilometres and is made up of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Yemen and Saudi Arabia.



Hinder’s flock is composed exclusively of Christian guest workers, mainly from India, the Philippines, Iraq and the Palestinian territories.



The 62-year-old monk is no stranger to the Arab world: for many years he specialised in the Middle East on behalf of his order. His work brought him many times to the region where he built up contacts.

Tensions

His knowledge of the area means he is aware of the problems he will encounter.



“People tend to equate Christianity with Western culture and politics,” he said. “That tends to make life difficult for Christians in the Middle East.”



He said the September 11 terrorist attacks had increased mutual distrust: “Many people in Arab countries see the West and also Christians as their enemy. However, I think there are also many people who can see things differently.”



But Hinder told swissinfo he would have time to adjust to his new role, spending one year learning the ropes from the outgoing bishop, Bernardo Gremoli.



Although based in Abu Dhabi, he will accompany Bishop Bernardo on his travels for the next 12 months around the diocese, meeting the region’s rulers.



“For the present, I am just an auxiliary bishop until I take on full responsibility,” he pointed out.

Building bridges

Hinder said a key task would be to try to promote good relations between Christians and Muslims.



“I would like to play a part in creating mutual understanding and goodwill,” the bishop told swissinfo. “I would also like to build bridges.”



Just as important for Hinder is the task of upholding the faith of his flock and providing pastoral support.



“The bishop is not just the coordinator, he should also be someone who provides encouragement,” he said.



“These people are all immigrants from different cultures and parts of the world, and they all have their own specific needs. It is vital that they sense that God wants the best for all people.”



Key facts Paul Hinder was appointed auxiliary bishop of Arabia on December 20, 2003, and took up his position in February 2004.

The Roman Catholic diocese covers more than 3 million square kilometres and comprises the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

In 2002 there were 1.3 million Catholics - all immigrants - living in the diocese.

Christians on the Arabian Peninsula are allowed to practise their religion but not to spread the Gospel or seek converts among Muslims. end of infobox

