Swiss bishops speak to Pope about sexual abuse scandal
Pope Francis received the President of the Swiss Bishops' Conference (SBK), Felix Gmür, and the Chur Bishop Joseph Bonnemain.
Switzerland's Catholic Church is the subject of a Vatican investigation into its cover-up of sexual abuse.
The visit to the Holy See on Wednesday served to present to the Pope "the measures that the Swiss bishops would like to take," SBK told the Keystone-SDA news agency after a report from the Italian news agency Ansa. The visit was “positive”.
In September, the SBK announced the opening of a preliminary investigation on behalf of the Vatican under the direction of Bishop Joseph Bonnemain.
A report published almost simultaneously by the University of Zurich uncovered at least 1,002 cases of sexual abuse in the Swiss Catholic Church, committed by more than 500 priests or employees over decades since the middle of the last century. A “culture of silence” was denounced.
