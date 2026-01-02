Swiss Blaze Survivors Fighting for Life; Sparklers Eyed as Cause

(Bloomberg) — Many of those injured in the deadly fire that engulfed a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana during New Year celebrations are fighting for their lives, local officials said Friday.

The official death toll remains at 40, but more than 100 were seriously injured in the blaze, which Swiss President Guy Parmelin has described as “one of the worst tragedies that our country has ever known.”

At a press conference Friday, police said 113 survivors have been identified and 6 more are in the process of being identified. Police estimate about 160 people were the bar, Le Constellation, when the fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officials are investigating the blaze, which they say was the result of an accident. Indications so far are that it was caused by sparklers held in bottles, which came into contact with the ceiling in the bar, igniting it.

A number of victims are being treated in specialist burns units as far afield as Stuttgart, Milan and Paris.

