Swiss Budget Gap Shrinks as Lower Spending Offsets Ukraine Costs
(Bloomberg) — Switzerland cut its forecast for the budget deficit and now expects shortfall of 900 million francs ($1 billion) this year.
- This is due to lower-than-expected public spending as well as additional income on invested capital as result of the strong franc, the government said in a statement on Wednesday
- The deficit is now 700 million francs smaller than previously forecast
- A major spending item is the 1.4 billion-franc cost associated with refugees from Ukraine
- Government says that the numbers are an estimate and “should to be interpreted with caution”
- Read more: Swiss Government Plans to Save as Much as $5.5 Billion a Year
