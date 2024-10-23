Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss Budget Gap Shrinks as Lower Spending Offsets Ukraine Costs

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland cut its forecast for the budget deficit and now expects shortfall of 900 million francs ($1 billion) this year.

  • This is due to lower-than-expected public spending as well as additional income on invested capital as result of the strong franc, the government said in a statement on Wednesday
  • The deficit is now 700 million francs smaller than previously forecast
  • A major spending item is the 1.4 billion-franc cost associated with refugees from Ukraine
  • Government says that the numbers are an estimate and “should to be interpreted with caution”
  • Read more: Swiss Government Plans to Save as Much as $5.5 Billion a Year

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

