Swiss canton plans cull of wolf packs

According to the authorities in the Swiss canton of Valais, the planned removal of seven of its 13 resident wolf packs is no easy task.

It would be a great success if between 10 and 15 animals could be killed in the next two months.

Nicolas Bourquin, head of the Valais Office for Hunting, Fishing and Wildlife, told the media in Sion on Monday: "We have to remain realistic in terms of human resources, the nature of the terrain and the weather conditions in winter.”

The canton has set its sights on the packs in the regions of Nanztal, Augstbord, Hérens-Mandelon, Le Fou-Isérables, Les Toules, Les Hauts-Forts and Chablais. "That's a total of around 34 wolves and it will take some time," explained State Councillor Frédéric Favre, Head of the Department of Security, Institutions and Sport.

The planned shootings will take place within the framework of the revised Federal Hunting Act, which comes into force on 1 December. Shooting is permitted until 31 January.

