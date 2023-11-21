Swiss canton plans cull of wolf packs
According to the authorities in the Swiss canton of Valais, the planned removal of seven of its 13 resident wolf packs is no easy task.
It would be a great success if between 10 and 15 animals could be killed in the next two months.
+ When it's legal to shoot the wrong wolf
Nicolas Bourquin, head of the Valais Office for Hunting, Fishing and Wildlife, told the media in Sion on Monday: "We have to remain realistic in terms of human resources, the nature of the terrain and the weather conditions in winter.”
The canton has set its sights on the packs in the regions of Nanztal, Augstbord, Hérens-Mandelon, Le Fou-Isérables, Les Toules, Les Hauts-Forts and Chablais. "That's a total of around 34 wolves and it will take some time," explained State Councillor Frédéric Favre, Head of the Department of Security, Institutions and Sport.
+ Swiss wolf population multiplying rapidly
The planned shootings will take place within the framework of the revised Federal Hunting Act, which comes into force on 1 December. Shooting is permitted until 31 January.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.