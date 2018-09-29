Navigation

Swiss Cheese Awards A Gruyère is again crowned king of Swiss cheeses

Cheese samples ready for tasting at the 11th Swiss Cheese Awards in Lucerne

The 11th edition of the event saw a new registration record, with more than 900 cheese samples entered to compete.

(© KEYSTONE / URS FLUEELER)

An alpine Gruyère AOP (protected designation of originexternal link) from western Swiss cheesemaker Alpage La Bassine has been named the best Swiss cheese of 2018, it was announced Saturday.

Produced by Maurice and Germain Treboux, the cheese beat out 965 other candidates during the 11th edition of the Swiss Cheese Awardsexternal link in Lucerne. The aim of the event is to promote the quality of Swiss cheese, and to publicise lesser known Swiss cheeses.

Some 27 other cheeses also received honours. Medals were awarded by Swiss Federal Office of Agriculture Director Bernard Lehmann.  

The 10th Swiss Cheese Awards in 2016 also selected a Gruyère, produced by cheesemaker Jean-Claude Pittet, for the top honour.

Gruyère is among the best known of Swiss cheeses. This hard cheese has a characteristic taste, which is attributed to high quality raw milk. According to its marketing boardexternal link, the same recipe has been used for centuries. 

